Samsung Wallet headed to 13 more countries

Samsung has revealed that it will be rolling out its Samsung Wallet to 13 more countries around the world before the end of the year.

These new countries will include Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and UAE.

“Samsung Wallet takes everyday convenience to the next level and we have worked closely with our trusted partners and developers to enrich our Wallet experience,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “We are focused on bringing the platform to as many markets as possible, as soon as possible, so more Samsung Galaxy users have the opportunity to reap the benefits of the digital wallet.”

Wallet is a quick, easy and secure way for users to organize and access important documents and identifications — from bank cards and digital keys to travel passes, driver’s licenses and student IDs — with just one swipe. As Samsung continues to collaborate with a variety of trusted partners and developers, the capabilities of Samsung Wallet will continue to grow.

The Samsung Wallet platform is protected by Samsung’s security platform, Samsung Knox, which includes fingerprint recognition and encryption to make sure users’ important data are protected. On top of this, Samsung Wallet stores particularly sensitive documents in an isolated environment, which offers an extra layer of protection against potential digital and physical hacking attempts.

You can find out more details about the Wallet app and its expansion to a range of new countries at the link below.

