Samsung Viewfinity S9 now available in the USA

The new Samsung Viewfinity S9 monitor launched globally recently and now Samsung has announced that the monitor is now available in the USA. The S9 comes with a 5K IP{S display that has a resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels.

The display on the Samsung Viewfinity S9 is a Matte display and it is designed to be used by creators, The display on Pantone Validated and can produce more than 2,000 Pantone colors.

Designed to easily connect Windows and select Mac devices, the ViewFinity S9 has Mini DisplayPort and Thunderbolt™ 4 (90W) and USB-C connectivity.[2] The slim, metal design works for you in any space, with a height-adjustable screen that tilts for the best angle and 90-degree pivot to view long documents with less scrolling. Plus, you can keep your desk clutter-free and clean with VESA-compatible mounting.

Content capture in high resolution and crystal-clear video calls have never been easier with the monitor’s detachable 4K SlimFit camera that attaches to the top of the display bezel. When it’s time for a break, you can seamlessly switch to Samsung Smart TV apps with the included remote control and enjoy your favorite video streaming apps and access to thousands of popular games with Samsung Gaming Hub. [3]

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Viewfinity S9 Monitor over at Samsung, the monitor is now available in the USA for $1,599 from a range of retailers and also direct from Samsung.

Source Samsung



