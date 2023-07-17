Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor launched globally

We saw the new Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor launched in Korea last month and now Samsung is launching the device globally, this is the latest of Samsung’s 5K monitors and it comes with a 27-inch display and a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels.

Samsung Electronics today announced it is expanding its ViewFinity monitor lineup with the global availability of the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model). The launch of the ViewFinity S9 strengthens Samsung’s high-resolution monitor lineup following the introduction of the ViewFinity S8 (S80PB model) in June 2022 which featured an Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution. The new ViewFinity S9 is optimized with all the tools needed in industries like graphic design and photography and also being named a CES Innovation Award honoree in 2023.

“Our new 5K monitor is designed to deliver the highest performance and best experience for professionals in creative and visual industries,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ViewFinity lineup, we will provide creatives with top-notch visual experiences, along with the lifelike color clarity and versatile connectivity they need to achieve the best in any project.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the pricing of the device will vary depending on which country you are in.

Source Samsung



