Samsung unveils One UI Watch for smart watches at MWC 2021 (Video)

Samsung has unveiled it new UI for smart watches at this years Mobile World Congress, the Samsung One UI Watch.

The company also revealed that their next Galaxy Watch smartwatch will be their first device to use the new One UI Watch.

This new user interface for Samsung’s smart watches is designed to make their smart watch and smartphone experiences more integrated. Samsung already has their One UI for their range of smartphones and now they are bringing a version of its to their smart watches.

One UI Watch together with the new unified platform will create an entirely new Galaxy Watch experience. As part of the new experience, once you install watch-compatible apps on your smartphone, they will be swiftly downloaded onto your smartwatch. If you’ve customized your clock app on your phone to show the time in different cities around the globe, this will be automatically reflected on your watch as well. And if you block calls and messages from your watch, they will now be blocked on your smartphone, too.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung One UI Watch over at Samsung’s website at the link below. The new UI will debut on Samsung’s next generation smartwatch this is expected to launch soon.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals