Samsung Unbox and Discover 2023 launched (Video)

Samsung is launching its Unbox and Discover 2023 which will showcase its new 2023 Smart Tv lineup, the event is now available to watch on Samsung’s Smart TVs and also on their YouTube channel, you can see the video of the event below.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announces Unbox and Discover 2023, showcasing its latest TV line-up, now available on Samsung.com. The event includes the launch of new screen experiences that represent Samsung’s vision for visual display: “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All.”

“At Samsung, we understand that technology should empower and enhance people’s lives, not complicate them,” said Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) Division at Samsung Electronics. “By choosing Samsung, consumers can expect to experience an unparalleled level of wow factors, all while being a part of Samsung’s effort to reduce its environmental impact.”

The latest Neo QLED models deliver Samsung’s outstanding picture quality and stunning design alongside seamless connectivity and captivating sound. Consumers can now enjoy their favourite content in 8K, including via YouTube, with Auto HDR Remastering. AI remastering can improve the audio of low-quality recordings, while Samsung Q-Symphony allows TV speakers and compatible soundbars to work in unison and precisely direct individual sound effects, creating a more immersive audio experience.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Unbox and Discover 2023 over at Samsung’s website at the link below,

Source: Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals