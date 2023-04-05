2023 Samsung Q-Series audio range now available in the UK

Samsung has revealed that its new 2023 Samsung Q-Series audio range is now available in the UK and there are several different models in the range available, they are designed for your Samsung Smart TV.

The lineup includes some new soundbars and speakers and the range includes the HW-Q990C, HW-Q930C, HW-Q800C, HW-Q700C, HW-Q600C, and HW-Q60C, you can see more information below.

Samsung’s flagship soundbar, the HW-Q990C features 11.1.4 channel sound supporting Dolby Atmos. The soundbar allows you to hear the finer detail of whatever you are watching, enabling you to immerse yourself in the future of cinematic sound, all from the comfort of your own home. The HW-Q990C has 22 built-in speakers, perfectly tuned by the award-winning Samsung Audio Lab.

Enhance your viewing experience with the benefit of great sound quality delivered from both Samsung TV and soundbar speakers without any complicated setup. Samsung Q-Symphony can play sound from both the TV and soundbar at the same time, providing the ultimate surround sound experience. Sit back, relax, and let Samsung Q-Symphony do the work for you so that you can get the audio experience you deserve.

The latest 2023 Samsung QQ-Serie audio range is now available to buy in the UK, you can find out more details about the range over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals