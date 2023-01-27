New Samsung TV customers get 4 month free Fiit subscription in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is offering its Smart TV customers 4 months of free Fiit subscription in the UK, you will need to claim the subscription before the end of March.

The subscription will be available to customers who buy opne of the Samsung Smart TVs or the Smart Monitors.

From 1st January to 30th March 2023, customers looking to upgrade their fitness or TV viewing routines are in luck. The partnership between Samsung and Fiit sees customers automatically unlock 4-months of Fiit, offering unlimited access to over 1,000 on-demand mat and cardio equipment-based workouts, each led by world-class trainers, when they purchase a Samsung TV or Smart Monitor. The interactive fitness platform is aimed for all abilities and whether users are looking to improve flexibility, gain strength or simply de-stress, members are encouraged to take their training to the next level from the comfort of their own home, or in the gym.

Users can also take advantage of Samsung’s cutting-edge integration options by connecting their Galaxy products, such as watches[1] and phones, to lunge, jump and flex their way through a seamless and connected workout experience with live workout stats (heart rate, Fiit points and calories) tracked in-app on screen, allowing members to connect and compete on the live leaderboard.

You can find out more details about the new free Fiit subscription for Samsung Smart TV users over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





