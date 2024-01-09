Samsung Transparent MICRO LED Display unveiled at CES (Video)

Samsung unveiled a new display at CES 20204, the Samsung Transparent MICRO LED Display and the display can be seen in action in the video below from Samsung, the device certainly looks very interesting.

Transparent LEDs are poised to redefine viewing experiences, making the line between content and reality virtually indistinguishable. Leveraging this groundbreaking technology, Samsung Electronics has upleveled its leading MICRO LED display to expand how users enjoy visual content.

The company’s Transparent MICRO LED display was unveiled for the first time at Samsung First Look 2024 on January 7 (local time) — ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition held in Las Vegas from January 9-12. Combining superior craftsmanship with six years of tireless research and development, this new modular MICRO LED wowed attendees with its futuristic design. The Transparent MICRO LED’s crystal-clear, glass-like display has revolutionized the viewing experience and attracted the attention of global consumers.

As yet there are no details on exactly what Samsung is planning to do with their new Samsung MICRO LED Display and whether the device will go into production, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Samsung



