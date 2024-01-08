Samsung expands Privileged Health SDK for Galaxy Watch

Samsung has announced that it has expanded its Privileged Health SDK for its range of Galaxy Watch devices, and the company is looking to provide a wider range of tools for healthcare and preventive healthcare.

With the Galaxy Watch, remote patient monitoring will be swifter and more connected, with data available straight from the users’ wrists. Partners can check the patient’s vital signs in real time, alert medical teams of any irregularities and provide up-to-date data to medical staff, allowing for efficient clinical management and timely emergency response decisions.

The Biofourmis remote patient monitoring platform delivers personalized care to thousands of patients each month, deploying its solutions through strategic partnerships with leading medical institutions. Boosted by the Galaxy Watch’s comprehensive biometric data, the service has become better equipped for patient-centered care through its dashboard. Kencor Health combines Galaxy Watch with its platform for personalized remote monitoring and specifically monitors and predicts hyperkalemia in chronic kidney disease patients by using biometric feedback collected from the Galaxy Watch.

You can find out more information about the health features that Samsung has planned for its Galaxy Watch range of devices and the expanded Samsung Privileged Health SDK over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



