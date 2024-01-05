Samsung and Tesla team up on SmartThings Energy

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Tesla on SmartThings Energy, and this will see a range of Tesla products integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings, like the Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions for Tesla EVs, and more.

“Tesla Energy’s customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity,” said Chanwoo Park, EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “This new collaboration is a key milestone for Samsung Electronics in making our solution more widely available beyond home appliances.”

The key consumer benefit of Samsung’s collaboration with Tesla allows SmartThings Energy to connect to Tesla Powerwall, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging and EVs, allowing SmartThings Energy to display information relating to users’ energy production, storage and usage.

Additionally, consumers will be able to better prepare for power disruptions and outages through SmartThings Energy’s ability to sync with the Tesla app’s Powerwall “Storm Watch” function. This means that in the case of extreme weather events such as typhoons or heavy snowfall, users can be alerted through SmartThings on their connected Samsung TVs and mobiles in addition to the Tesla app. What’s more, they can activate AI Energy Mode before and during power outages to extend the remaining backup energy stored in Tesla Powerwall.

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Samsung and Tesla over at Samsung’s website at the link below, Samsung also recently announced a partnership with Hyundai on their SmartThings platform

Source Samsung



