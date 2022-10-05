Samsung shows off its latest The Wall display technology at ISE 2022

Samsung has announced that it is showing off its new 2022 Samsung The Wall displays and its latest Micro LED technology.

Samsung will unveil three new models in The Wall range and they come 0.63 and 0.94pixel pitches, with 0.63 being the slimmest ever pixel pitch.

The overall size of the cabinets has been increased, allowing businesses and consumers to install only four cabinets to configure the UHD screen, meaning faster and more cost-efficient operation. The display’s improved cabinet strengthens the large, high-resolution screens and improves the mechanical quality for immersive viewing while enhancing seam adjustment. In fact, the installation time has been reduced offering significant benefits to businesses compared to conventional LED signage.

The Wall is also packed with industry-leading technology. Firstly, with Multi View, The Wall enables simultaneous multi-source playback from up to four sources, all on one screen, without any additional splitter required for dynamic content display. Secondly, Black Seal Technology built into the display creates a seamless canvas for purer black levels, with an ultra-low reflective film that has been applied to minimize external light reflection. Plus, with 20-bit processing, The Wall delivers outstanding image quality and a smooth viewing experience, supported by a peak of 2,000 nits providing clearer images.

You can find out more details about the latest 2022 Samsung The Wall displays over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals