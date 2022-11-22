Samsung shows off its Bespoke Home appliances

Samsung has shown off how its Bespoke Home appliances are being used by its customers around the world, the range of Home appliances can be customized and come with a wide range of design options.

To display the unique features and accomplishments of the Bespoke product series, Samsung Newsroom is highlighting the ways Bespoke appliances are being showcased and celebrated in countries around the world. From unique and breathtaking new designs to innovative and expanded functionalities, Samsung Bespoke appliances are taking the world by storm.

Bespoke appliances in Singapore are blending whimsical designs to offer customers a unique and playful concept for their homes. In celebration of the widespread love for Disney characters, Samsung introduced its Bespoke Disney Collection in August of this year. The collection features Samsung appliances with designs of some of Disney’s most well-loved characters, giving Singapore consumers the ability to add a touch of childhood wonder and nostalgia to their home’s design.

In celebration of the 77th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day, Samsung teamed up with two Indonesian illustrators, Kathrin Honesta and Rachel Ajeng, to showcase limited-edition designs on the Bespoke refrigerator and AirDresser. Consumers can choose from three designs: “Butterfly Garden” or “Timun Mas” by Kathrin Honesta or “Reimagine Indonesia” by Rachel Ajeng. The designs highlight Indonesia’s ethnic and cultural diversity, allowing Indonesian consumers to enjoy artistic pieces in their homes while also taking pride in their Indonesian roots.

you can find out more details about the Samsung Bespoke range of appliances over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals