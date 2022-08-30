2022 Samsung Bespoke Home products unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new range of Samsung Bespoke Home products, this includes the new Bespoke AI laundry range, the Bespoke AI Oven, and the Bespoke Infinite Line. We can expect to see these new devices at IFA 2022 in September.

Samsung Electronics today announced the release of a new Bespoke product lineup in Europe that will showcase the company’s continued commitment to becoming the leading provider of digital home appliances that are sustainable, intelligent and beautifully designed.



Consisting of the Bespoke AI™ laundry lineup, the Bespoke AI™ Oven and the Bespoke Infinite Line, the new lineup will enter the European market in coming months.



“Samsung Electronics is constantly pushing boundaries to create innovative products that help improve the lives of consumers by evolving and adapting to their needs,” said Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With this new Bespoke lineup comes a variety of eco-conscious, smart and sublime design features that empower consumers to elevate their lifestyles.”

