Samsung sells 1 million The Frame TVs in 2021

Samsung has announced that it has sold 1 million The Frame TVs in 2021, this is the first time that Samsung has sold a million units of its Frame TV in one year.

Samsung launched its FRrame TV back in 2017 and it is expected to reach more than two million in total sales by the end of the year.

“The Frame is not just a device for watching TV, but a lifestyle product which enhances a space with its design and enriches consumers’ lives with an extensive art collection,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We continue to look for ways to strengthen The Frame’s offerings to find innovative ways to satisfy consumers’ evolving needs and desires. We are also always exploring partnerships with new museums, galleries and artists to offer a much wider range of collection in the Art Store.”

Innovating picture quality and keeping up with consumer trends drive Samsung to continually enhance each new iteration of The Frame. In 2020, Samsung added QLED picture technology to deliver more vibrant images. The TV also incorporates a brightness sensor to adjust the brightness level depending on the surroundings, so that viewers can fully enjoy optimized pictures and videos. In July 2021, Samsung launched an 85” version, so it is now available in five different sizes (32″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″) to satisfy a variety of lifestyles and home spaces.

