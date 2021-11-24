Samsung to build new $17 billion chip plant in Texas

Samsung has announced that it will be building a new $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas, the company will build the plant in Taylor, Texas.

The investment will be around $17 billion and the plant will be used to build the next generation semiconductors for Samsung and other devices.

The new facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung remains committed to supporting customers globally by making advanced semiconductor fabrication more accessible and meeting surging demand for leading-edge products.

“As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future,” said Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division. “With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.”

“In addition to our partners in Texas, we are grateful to the Biden Administration for creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung as we work to expand leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.,” continued Kim. “We also thank the administration and Congress for their bipartisan support to swiftly enact federal incentives for domestic chip production and innovation.”

You can find out more details about Samsung’s plans for their new $17 billion factory in Texas at the link below.

Source Samsung

