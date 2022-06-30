Samsung publishes 2022 sustainability report

Samsung has published its 2022 sustainability report, the company has revealed that it has increased its usage of renewable energy by 31% from 2020.

Samsung is planning to switch to 100% renewable energy in more countries by 2025, this is something it already has in countries like the USA, Europe, and China.

During 2021, Samsung Electronics put sustainability first while managing its business interests and significantly strengthened its sustainability governance to ensure this principle continues to be applied to all parts of its organization. To strengthen the Board of Directors’ supervision of sustainable activities in 2021, the Governance Committee, which had formerly been under the remit of the Board of Directors, was expanded to the Sustainability Committee in July 2021. The Sustainability Council, an executive-level consultative body, was placed under the leadership of the CEO earlier in 2022.

Samsung Electronics is making efforts to offer sustainable products to its customers. As part of these efforts, it has rolled out eco-conscious innovations including smartphones and monitors that incorporate materials recycled from discarded fishing nets and ocean-bound plastics and new, low-power semiconductors. It has also developed AI-based SmartThings Energy, a service that helps conserve energy by using a power saving mode that smart home appliances come equipped with, and SolarCell Remote Controls, which can be charged by sunlight or indoor lighting.

