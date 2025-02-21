What’s New in Samsung ONE UI 7.0 Beta 4

Samsung has rolled out the ONE UI 7.0 Beta 4 update for its Galaxy S24 series, delivering a range of noteworthy enhancements and fresh features. This update emphasizes advanced tools for video and photo editing, alongside critical bug fixes and system performance optimizations. Below is a detailed look at the key updates and their potential impact on your device experience in a new video from Sakitech.

Log Video Mode: Elevating Video Production

A standout addition in this update is the Log Video Mode, a feature that was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now integrated into both Pro Video and standard Video modes, this tool is designed to elevate your video production capabilities.

Log Video Mode captures footage with a flat color profile, retaining more detail in both highlights and shadows. This flat profile is ideal for advanced color grading, allowing you to fine-tune the visual tone of your videos with precision. You can toggle between regular and log color overlays, offering greater creative control during the recording process. Once captured, the footage can either be color-graded directly on your device or exported to external editing software for more detailed adjustments.

For content creators or users seeking professional-grade video quality, this feature is a significant enhancement. Whether you’re producing cinematic content or simply experimenting with creative visuals, Log Video Mode provides the tools to achieve high-quality results.

AI Filter: Tailored Photo Customization

In the realm of photography, the new AI Filter feature introduces a personalized approach to image editing. Located within the Camera’s Photo mode, this tool allows you to create custom filters by extracting color schemes from existing photos.

Want to replicate the warm, golden tones of a sunset? AI Filter can seamlessly recreate that aesthetic.

Prefer the cool, crisp hues of a winter landscape? It’s just as easy to achieve.

This feature not only enhances creativity but also ensures a consistent visual style across your photo collection. Whether you’re a casual user looking to add flair to your images or a photography enthusiast aiming for a cohesive aesthetic, the AI Filter simplifies the process of achieving a polished and unique look.

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

The ONE UI 7.0 Beta 4 update also focuses on addressing technical issues to improve the overall user experience. Several key fixes and enhancements have been implemented, including:

Resolving UI stuttering for smoother and more fluid navigation.

Improving fingerprint recognition for enhanced reliability and faster unlocking.

These updates contribute to a more stable and responsive system, reducing frustrations caused by previous glitches. Additionally, general performance optimizations have been introduced to ensure smoother multitasking and better handling of demanding applications. Whether you’re navigating through apps or performing resource-intensive tasks, the system is designed to deliver a more seamless experience.

Availability

The ONE UI 7.0 Beta 4 update is currently being rolled out to Galaxy S24 series devices in select regions, including India. However, it has not yet been made available in the United States. If you’re in a supported region, you can check for the update by navigating to your device’s settings and selecting the software update option.

For users in regions where the update is not yet available, it’s worth keeping an eye on Samsung’s announcements, as the rollout is expected to expand to additional markets in the near future.

Enhanced Features for Everyday Use

Samsung’s ONE UI 7.0 Beta 4 update introduces a blend of professional-grade tools and everyday usability improvements. The inclusion of Log Video Mode and AI Filter expands creative possibilities for both video and photo enthusiasts, while the bug fixes and performance enhancements ensure a more reliable and enjoyable user experience. If you own a Galaxy S24 device, this update offers a range of features that can help you unlock new capabilities and make the most of your smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



