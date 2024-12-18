Samsung’s One UI 7.0 Beta 2: Is It Worth Installing?

Samsung has taken a significant leap forward with the release of the second beta of its One UI 7.0 update. This Android-based interface update, weighing in at 1,083 MB, brings a host of fixes, performance enhancements, and user interface improvements while retaining the December 1 security patch. For users who are part of Samsung’s beta program, this update presents an opportunity to experience a more refined and optimized version of One UI 7.0, addressing issues from the first beta and introducing new features. The video below gives us a look at the new Samsung One UI 7.

Resolving Critical Bugs for Improved System Stability

One of the primary focuses of One UI 7.0 Beta 2 is the resolution of bugs that hindered system stability and usability in the previous version. Users who encountered the persistent “Now Bar” issue, where the bar would not disappear after closing apps, can now enjoy a fix for this problem. The update also addresses display errors in the personal app drawer and resolves glitches in the quick panel and lock screen icons. By prioritizing these bug fixes, Samsung aims to provide a smoother and more reliable user experience, especially for those who rely on these features in their daily interactions with their devices.

Persistent “Now Bar” issue resolved

Display errors in the personal app drawer fixed

Glitches in the quick panel and lock screen icons addressed

Enhancing User Interface for Improved Functionality and Aesthetics

Samsung has made notable strides in refining the user interface in One UI 7.0 Beta 2, striking a balance between functionality and visual appeal. The app tray has undergone improvements to enhance usability, although the much-requested feature of horizontal alphabetical sorting remains absent. The Reminder widget now features increased transparency, contributing to a cleaner and more modern aesthetic. The Edge Panel has also received attention, with smoother animations and visual tweaks that reflect Samsung’s ongoing efforts to create an intuitive and visually cohesive interface.

Improved app tray usability

Transparency updates to the Reminder widget for a cleaner look

Smoother animations and visual tweaks in the Edge Panel

Boosting Performance for Seamless Multitasking and Responsiveness

Performance enhancements take center stage in One UI 7.0 Beta 2, offering users a more seamless and responsive experience. App switching on the recent apps screen has been optimized, allowing for faster and smoother multitasking. The Smart Select tool in the Edge Panel has also received a performance boost, allowing quicker responsiveness when capturing and sharing content. Moreover, GPS accuracy has been improved, providing better location tracking for navigation and location-based services.

Faster app switching on the recent apps screen for improved multitasking

Optimized Smart Select tool in the Edge Panel for quicker responsiveness

Enhanced GPS accuracy for better location tracking

Strengthening Connectivity and Compatibility

One UI 7.0 Beta 2 addresses connectivity issues, particularly those related to Samsung DeX and certain TVs. Wireless functionality has been refined to ensure a more seamless experience when connecting to external displays or devices. These improvements are particularly valuable for users who rely on DeX for productivity or entertainment purposes. By addressing these connectivity issues, Samsung aims to provide a more reliable and efficient user experience across various usage scenarios.

Improved compatibility with Samsung DeX and certain TVs

Refined wireless functionality for seamless connectivity

Elevating the Gaming Experience with Customizable Features

Gamers will be pleased to discover the updates made to the Game Booster feature in One UI 7.0 Beta 2. The introduction of new customization options allows users to adjust screen refresh rates according to their preferences, allowing them to optimize gameplay or conserve battery life as needed. These additions demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to providing a more adaptable and user-focused gaming experience, catering to the diverse needs of mobile gamers.

New customization options in Game Booster

Adjustable screen refresh rates for optimized gameplay or battery conservation

Ensuring Reliable Communication with Call and Messaging Improvements

One UI 7.0 Beta 2 brings improvements to call and messaging reliability, addressing issues that previously caused inconvenience to users. Problems with dropped calls and crashes in the Samsung Messaging app have been resolved, ensuring a more stable experience for communication. These fixes are crucial for maintaining seamless connectivity during important conversations and interactions.

Resolved issues with dropped calls

Fixed crashes in the Samsung Messaging app for improved stability

Aligning Samsung Apps with the Latest Improvements

Several Samsung applications, including Home, Camera, Edge Panel, and Gallery, have received updates in One UI 7.0 Beta 2. These updates not only enhance the functionality of these apps but also align them with the broader improvements introduced in the latest version of One UI. For example, the Camera app now offers better performance, while the Gallery app provides a more streamlined experience for managing photos and videos. By keeping these apps up to date, Samsung ensures a consistent and optimized user experience across its ecosystem.

Updates to Samsung Home, Camera, Edge Panel, and Gallery apps

Improved performance in the Camera app

Streamlined photo and video management in the Gallery app

Enhancing Power Saving Mode for Convenience and Efficiency

Energy efficiency has been a key focus in One UI 7.0 Beta 2, with notable enhancements to the Power Saving Mode. Previously, switching to this mode would reset certain settings, causing inconvenience to users. This issue has been resolved, ensuring that user preferences are retained even when conserving battery life. By addressing this problem, Samsung demonstrates its commitment to providing a more user-friendly and efficient power management experience.

Resolved issue with Power Saving Mode resetting user preferences

Improved energy efficiency in Power Saving Mode

One UI 7.0 Beta 2 represents a significant step forward in Samsung’s ongoing efforts to refine and optimize its Android-based interface. By addressing critical bugs, enhancing performance, improving connectivity, and introducing new features, this update offers a comprehensive package of improvements that elevate the overall user experience. While some user-requested features, such as horizontal alphabetical sorting in the app tray, remain unaddressed, the visual changes and usability enhancements demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to delivering a polished and intuitive interface.

For beta program participants, installing One UI 7.0 Beta 2 is highly recommended. The update successfully resolves many of the issues reported in the first beta, providing a more stable and efficient user experience. Whether you prioritize seamless multitasking, enhanced gaming options, or a visually appealing interface, this update offers a range of improvements that cater to diverse user needs. As Samsung continues to refine One UI 7.0 through user feedback and ongoing development, users can look forward to an even more polished and feature-rich experience in future updates.

Source & Image Credit: Jimmy is Promo



