Samsung ONE UI 7 Beta 2 Arrives with Major Updates

Samsung has released the second beta of its ONE UI 7.0 software, introducing a range of updates aimed at enhancing the user experience for Galaxy S24 series owners. This latest version focuses on refining system performance, resolving persistent bugs, and adding new features to make your device more intuitive and efficient.

Quick Panel Gets a Functional Makeover

The Quick Panel has received subtle but impactful updates in ONE UI 7 Beta 2. The positions of the brightness and volume sliders have been swapped, making it easier to adjust these settings on the fly. A new transparency effect has also been added to the brightness slider, offering a cleaner and more modern look. These changes are designed to:

Streamline your interaction with essential controls

Improve accessibility and usability

Provide a more intuitive user experience

Widgets See Customization and Reliability Boosts

Widgets have been a major focus in this update, with enhancements that improve both their functionality and appearance. The Smart Suggestions widget now allows you to customize its background shape, giving you more control over its design. Meanwhile, a transparency bug affecting the Reminder widget has been fixed, though you’ll need to update the Reminder app via the Galaxy Store to apply the fix. These improvements aim to:

Make widgets more adaptable and reliable

Ensure widgets integrate seamlessly into your home screen setup

Provide greater customization options for a personalized experience

Navigation Bar Refinements

The Navigation Bar, also referred to as the “Now Bar,” has been updated to improve multitasking. Managing multiple Now Bars is now more intuitive, though some issues, such as music player integration, still persist. These refinements aim to create a smoother and more consistent navigation experience, particularly for users who frequently switch between apps.

Performance Upgrades for a Smoother Experience

Performance enhancements are a cornerstone of this beta release. App switching is noticeably faster, and animations feel smoother, resulting in a more fluid user experience. The Smart Select tool, accessible via the Edge Panel, now launches more quickly, reducing delays during multitasking. These updates contribute to:

A more responsive and efficient system

Faster and more enjoyable everyday tasks

Improved multitasking capabilities

Bug Fixes Address Longstanding Issues

This update resolves several persistent bugs, improving the overall reliability of the system. Issues with call termination and crashes in the Samsung Messages app have been fixed, ensuring smoother communication. Connectivity problems with Wi-Fi and NFC have also been addressed, along with Samsung DeX wireless connection errors that affected certain TVs. Additionally, intermittent resets in Power Saving Mode have been eliminated, enhancing the stability of energy-saving features.

Gaming Features Cater to Performance and Battery Needs

Gamers will appreciate the new motion smoothness settings introduced in the Game Booster. You can now toggle between 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, allowing you to prioritize either smoother visuals or better battery life. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to optimize their gaming experience based on their preferences or device usage.

Beta Stability and General Observations

Despite being a beta version, ONE UI 7.0 Beta 2 feels stable and responsive. System performance has seen noticeable improvements, with fewer glitches and faster operations. However, as with any beta software, minor issues remain. These are expected to be addressed in future updates as Samsung continues to refine the software.

Summary

The release of Samsung’s ONE UI 7.0 Beta 2 marks a significant step forward for the Galaxy S24 series. By focusing on user interface enhancements, performance improvements, and bug fixes, this update delivers a more polished and reliable experience. Whether you’re customizing widgets, navigating apps, or gaming, the changes introduced in this beta are designed to make your device more efficient and enjoyable to use. As Samsung continues to fine-tune its software, users can anticipate even greater stability and functionality in upcoming updates, further solidifying the Galaxy S24 series as a top choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



