Samsung One UI 3.1.1 lands on older Galaxy Z devices

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones come with the Samsung One UI 3.1.1 and now Samsung is rolling out the update to older Galaxy Z devices.

The Samsung One UI 3.1.1 is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung will also release the update for the 2019 Galaxy Fold in about a weeks time.

Both of Samsung Electronics’ latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, come with One UI 3.1.1, the most intuitive UI for foldables to date. Designed to take advantage of the devices’ large screen real estate and unique form factors, the new UI helps make the devices easier to use.

Starting from August 31,1 One UI 3.1.1 will also be made available on Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, launched in 2019, will also receive the update around a week later. Read on to learn more about One UI 3.1.1 and the new experiences it is set to bring to foldable users.

You can find out more details about the new One UI 3.1.1 software update for the Galaxy Z devices at the link below.

Source Samsung

