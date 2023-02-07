34 inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 now available for $1,499.99

The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is now available in the USA, the device is now available for $1,499.99.

The new gaming monitor debuted at IFA 2022 last year and it comes with a 34-inch curved OLED display with an Ultra-WQHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels.

The 34-inch QD-OLED monitor has a super slim, premium metal design with mesmerizing Core Lighting+ that syncs to the action on screen, making any gaming setup with the Odyssey OLED G8 one to be admired. Gamers are fully immersed with its 1800R curvature and Ultra-WQHD (3,440 x 1,440 resolution) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view to combat, races and more. Its minimized port design for easier cable management supports Mini- DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C charging up to 65 watts.

The monitor has adaptive sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, eliminating choppiness and image tearing in fast-action game scenes. The Odyssey OLED G8 requires no backlighting or color filter, delivering true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness. Dark and bright game scenes are also further defined with HDR True Black 400.

You can find out more information about the new 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 at the link below, Samsung also recently announced a 43-inch model, but as yet there is no detail on how much that model will cost.

Source Samsung





