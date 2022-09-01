We recently saw the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and now Samsung is launching a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with a 43-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Electronics will unveil the Odyssey OLED G8 (Model Name: G85SB) — another premium addition to the Odyssey lineup — at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, further reinforcing the Odyssey’s industry-leading position. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the company’s first OLED gaming monitor and will be available in an ultra-thin, 34-inch form factor, delivering brilliant brightness on an OLED panel partnered with Quantum Dot Technology and packed full of premium gaming features including an incredibly low 0.1ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate.

The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is built to an ultra-slim thickness of 3.9mm at its thinnest part — the slimmest in its product category — and finished with a sleek, metal frame. The monitor requires no backlighting, while delivering true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness — all without a color filter. The lighting is controlled in pixels which can be expressed in black with a near-infinite contrast ratio.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below. Samsung has said that it will be available from Q4, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals