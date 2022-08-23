Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor now available to pre-order

Samsung has announced that its new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is now available to pre-order, the monitor retails for $3,499.

Anyone who pre-orders this new Samsung gaming monitor will receive a $200 e-certificate from Samsung to use on future purchases.

Gamers increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey Ark provides a range of innovative features that let gamers adjust screen size, position and even ratio for an optimal gaming setup. First, the solar-powered Ark Dial — the exclusive controller for the Odyssey Ark — can quickly and simply control a variety of settings, including Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings and Game Bar.

Flex Move Screen allows users to adjust screen size between 55- and 27-inches, change the screen position and even switch the screen ratio between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 — all with just one touch of Ark Dial. This freedom is not only horizontal but also vertical position, giving users even more control of the viewing experience. Multi View allows users to use the large screen to its full potential by displaying up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode. This eliminates the need for multi-monitor setups, so gamers can enjoy a clutter-free environment.

