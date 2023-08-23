Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 headed to Gamescon

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor will participate in Gamescon 2023 which starts in Cologne, Germany today and until the 27th of August 2023, the company will also be showinging off its other gaming monitors at the event.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57- inch, 32:9 super ultra-wide ratio , 1000R curvature , supports dual UHD (7,680 x 2,160) resolution , and looks like two 32- inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) monitors put side by side. It is characterized by providing a wide screen with .

With a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, a fast response speed of up to 1ms , and a high refresh rate of 240hz , there are no afterimages or stuttering, providing the best game environment for gamers who enjoy high-performance games .

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitors and Samsung’s range of other gaming monitors over at the Samsung website at the link below.

