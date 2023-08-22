Samsung Try Galaxy app adds new features

Samsung has announced that it has updated its Try Galaxy app with a range of new features. The app is designed to let you test out the features from Samsung Galaxy devices on another smartphone.

The app will let you try out the features from Galaxy devices on your non-Android phone, so basically the iPhone, you can see more details on this below and how it works.

Samsung Electronics today announced that it has released an update for its “Try Galaxy” app, allowing non-Android smartphone1 users to test drive the intuitive One UI 5.1.1 and explore features from the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. To fully showcase the benefits of the Galaxy Z Fold5’s immersive screen, the updated “Try Galaxy” app also offers a new feature that uses two connected phones to simulate the foldable experience.

After downloading the “Try Galaxy” app, users can learn from helpful tutorials and explore the apps and widgets as if experienced on a Galaxy phone’s home screen. They can also sample other innovative and unique functions available through Samsung Galaxy. In particular, the newly enhanced app highlights key features of the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 and One UI 5.1.1.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Try Glaxy app over at Samsung at the link below and you can try out the app by scanning the QR code on your smartphone from the photo above.

Source Samsung



