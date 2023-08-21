Samsung and Nexon launch “the First Descendant’ HRD10+ game

Samsung has announced that it has created the world’s first HDR10+ gaming title, “The First Descendant’ the game was created in partnership with Samsung and Nexon and the game will be fully unveiled at Gamescon 2023.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with NEXON, a true pioneer in video games, to introduce the world’s first HDR10+ GAMING title, ‘The First Descendant,’” said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is a gaming milestone that goes beyond mere technological advancement; it represents Samsung’s continued commitment to enhance the gaming experience as technology evolves.”

HDR10+ GAMING provides gamers with the ultimate HDR game experience through deeper color, contrast and brightness. It also enables more accurate depiction of details in dark shadows and bright highlights, which allows users to fully engage in their gaming adventure.

