Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub up for pre-order

Samsung has announced that the new Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is now available to pre-order in the USA, and the latest Freestyle projector costs $799.99, Samsung is also offering it with financing for $22.22 a month over 36 months.

“People are looking for more versatile technology that fits into their day-to-day – that’s one of the reasons that portable projector purchases are on the rise,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that’s right at home, or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips.”

With people spending an average of nine hours per week gaming, The Freestyle Gen 2 makes it easy to stream thousands of popular games.

With support for Samsung Gaming Hub, The Freestyle Gen 2 makes it easy to access your favorite titles from a portfolio of over 3,000 games from streaming partners like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it is available to pre-order until the 30th of August.

Source Samsung



