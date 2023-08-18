Samsung launches new Eco Friends Accessories

We first heard about the Samsung Eco Friends accessories back in February and now Samsung is adding a new range of accessories to the lineup. Samsun g has collaborated with a range of popular artists including Smiley, Toilet Paper, Keith Haring, and more on their new accessories.

The new Samsung Eco Friends accessories are available for the latest Samsung devices, this includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6, and more.

Samsung Electronics will introduce its new ‘Samsung Eco-Friends’ accessories, which contain eco-friendly values, to more than 40 countries around the world, and will be officially sold in Korea from the 17th.

‘Samsung Eco Friends’ are accessories such as mobile phone cases and wearable straps, which were first introduced last year, and are made of recycled plastics containing more than 40% of PCM (Post Consumer Material) and vegan leather. We pursue ‘Everyday Sustainability’.

* PCM (used material) specific gravity is calculated by the volume occupied by the product

In addition, Samsung Electronics’ Future Generation Lab, which is composed of global employees in their 20s, plans to reflect the values ​​and tendencies of the younger generation, and helps partners expand their sales channels through the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program (SMAPP). It also contributes to cooperation.

You can find out more information about the new offerings in the Samsung Eco Friends range over at the Samsung website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

