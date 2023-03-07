Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch gaming monitor now available for $999

Samsung has announced that its new Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch gaming monitor is now available in the USA for $999.99. The device also recently went on sale in the UK.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 comes with a 43-inch display that has a 4K resolution of 3,850 x 2160 pixels.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) adds a new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey lineup. The new, flat 43-inch display is designed to give PC and console gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and detail — bringing them into the worlds of their games with lifelike picture quality.

The large screen has 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification to deliver stunning picture quality, and it uses Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs to generate richer blacks, more expansive color expression and more detail, even in shadowy gaming scenes. The monitor’s Matte Display also reduces light reflection on the screen to preserve the details in those gaming scenes.

For extremely smooth gameplay and precise mouse movements, Neo G7 has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. Even during fast action game scenes, the Neo G7 keeps extremely smooth and reduces stuttering, input latency and screen tearing with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

