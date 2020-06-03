Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor shown off on video

Samsung recently launched its new Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor globally and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features in a new promo video.

The new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is a curved monitor and it is available in two display sizes, 27 inches and 32 inches.

The Odyssey G7 possesses the sleek, sophisticated design characteristic of today’s gaming equipment. The front bezel has been designed with a dynamic curved shape, and if a user turns the monitor, circular lighting on the back of the device emits a subtle blue light.

The monitor’s design can also suit any user, regardless of their height or gaming preferences, as users can adjust the height of the monitor via its stand for utmost comfort and convenience when gaming. Users will find that, thanks to the Odyssey G7’s slim stand, even intense gaming sessions with lots of mouse movement will remain comfortable.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

