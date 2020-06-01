Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor launches globally

Samsung has launched its latest gaming monitor around the world, the Samsung Odyssey G7, the device was unveiled at CES 2020 back in January.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is available in a choice of two sizes 27 inches and 32 inches and it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

The new G7 gaming monitor features a WQHD resolution of 2560 1,440 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, plus 600 cd/m2 peak brightness.

The Odyssey portfolio’s premium performance has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization, which recognized the monitors with the industry`s best high performance 1000R curved display and ‘Eye Comfort’ certificate.

“Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand.”

