Samsung Neo QLED viewing pod for Word Cup launched in London

Samsung has announced that it has launched a new Samsung Neo QLED viewing pod for the World Cup in London.

The Samsung Neo QLED viewing pod has been launched along with Talk Sport at the Samsung KX experience at King’s Cross, London. The Pod features the Samsung QN800B TV and more.

As part of the collaboration, Samsung is sponsoring talkSPORT’s World Cup GameDay podcast which gives updates from our reporters on the ground in Qatar. Along with this, talkSPORT will be recording some of the World Cup GameDay episodes from the Neo QLED pod.

Equipped with ultra-sharp lights, extreme contrast and true-to-life colour, Samsung’s Neo QLED TV range allows supporters to enjoy spectacular details whilst watching their favourite team.

The Neo QLED range is powered by Quantum Dot and also boasts game-changing Quantum Matrix Technology. Quantum Dots offer naturally bright and colourful picture quality whilst Quantum Matrix technology provides more detailed and better contrast for viewers, along with higher peak brightness and deeper blacks. Working in tandem with a powerful AI-powered processor, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs can upscale to 8K, improving the picture and sound quality for what you’re watching and where you’re watching the action.

In addition to this, the pod features the HW-Q990B soundbar giving fans a unique opportunity to experience and take their audiovisual experience to a whole new level of immersion. With the exclusive Q-Symphony[2]feature, the soundbar delivers amazing surround sound of the stadium without a complicated set-up.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Neo QLED viewing pod over at Samsung at the link below, it will be available to Football fans until the 18th of December.

Source Samsung





