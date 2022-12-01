Samsung CES 2023 Event scheduled for Jan 4th 2023

Samsung has announced that its CES 2023 press conference will take place on January the 4th 2023 at the Consumer Electronics Show. We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Samsung has planned for next year’s CES.

Samsung is holding its press conference the day before CES kicks off and we will get to see some new devices from the company.

Taking place at 2:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. EST) at the Mandalay Bay Ballroom in Las Vegas, the press conference will be opened by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division and will introduce the theme of ‘Bringing Calm to Our Connected World.’

A livestream of the press conference will be available at Samsung Newsroom. Until then, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more updates on the company’s plans for CES 2023.

We will have more details on what Samsung plans to announce at CES in January closer to the event, we are not expecting to see the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones, these are expected to land in February at a separate event.

Source Samsung





