Samsung Galaxy M04 spotted on Google Console

Yesterday we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy M54 smartphone and now we have details on another device, the Samsung Galaxy M04. The device previously appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and also at the Bluetooth SIG.

The Google Play Console listing for the new Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone has revealed some of the specifications of the handset.

The Galaxy M04 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio H35 mobile processor and the handset will come with 3GB of RAM. As yet we do not have any details on how much storage the device will feature.

The handset will come with an HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 by 720 pixels, the exact size of the display is not known as yet.

The listing has also revealed that the handset will come with Android 12, plus the Samsung One UI Core 4.1, the handset can be seen in the picture above.

As yet there are no details on what sort of cameras the new Galaxy m04 smartphone will come with, rumors have suggested that there will be a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. On the back of the handset, there is rumored to be a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Source Myfixguide





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals