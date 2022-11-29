Samsung Galaxy M54 5G gets benchmarked

Samsung is getting ready to launch a new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G smartphone recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that the device will come with a Samsung S5e8835 mobile processor, this is apparently the new Samsung Exynos 1380 mobile processor.

Samsung has yet to make its Exynos 1380 mobile processor official so it may debut in this new Galaxy M54 5G handset.

The device is also listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM, there is the possibility that there may be other RAM options as well. The device is expected to feature two different storage options 128GB and 256GB and it may also come with a microSD card slot.

The handset was listed on Geekbench with Android 13 and it will come with Samsung’s One UI 5.0 software, those are the only details that have been revealed so far.

The handset will replace the Galaxy M53, this device featured a 6.7-inch display and it features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. We are expecting s similar display for the Galaxy M54 5G, it is notr clear as yet what cameras this new handset will come with.

Source MySmartPrice





