Samsung Galaxy M53 smartphone launched in India

Samsung has launched its Galaxy M53 smartphone in India, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display and it features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The new Galaxy M53 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. If you need more storage on top of that, then there is a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for snapping selfies. On the back, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy M53also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 25W fast charging, the device comes in a choice of two colors, Blue and Green and pricing for the handset will start at INR 26,499 which is about $347 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available in India from the 29th of April 2022.

Source GSM Arena

