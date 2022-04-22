Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A03 land on Vodafone Evo

Vodafone has announced that the new Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A03 are now available with Vodafone EVO in the UK.

The Galaxy A33 starts at £26 a month and the Galaxy A03 starts at £14 a month, you can see more details below.

The latest smartphones from Samsung are now available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their contract – anything from 3 to 36 months at 0% APR.

Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from three months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old smartphone to make their next handset more affordable. For more information on Vodafone EVO – please click here.

Featuring the rapid Exynos 1280 chipset, a 6.4inch Super AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, the Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for £26 a month (£9 upfront cost) on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan – including 2GB of data and 2 Xtra benefits.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A03 over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

