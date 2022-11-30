Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears at the FCC

There will be three models in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup next year, the top model is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has just appeared at the FCC, and the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus appeared at the FCC previously.

The listing has revealed some information about the Galaxy S23 Ultra model, the handset was listed at the FCC with the model number SM-S918B/DS.

The FCC listing has revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has revealed that the device will come with a 4,855 mAh battery and that it will come with 25W fast charging. We are expecting faster charging than this as the Galaxy S22 has 45W charging, so this new model should have at least 45W charging.

We are expecting the Galaxy S23 Ultra to come with some impressive specifications as it will be the top model in the Galaxy S23 lineup. The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and we are expecting it to have at least 12GB of RAM.

Samsung will launch their new Galaxy S23 range in the first quarter of 2023 and recent rumors have suggested that Samsung are planning to launch their new flagship smartphones around in early February 2023.

Source Mysmartprice





