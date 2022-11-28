Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch early February 2023

Earlier today we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus had turned up at the FCC, the handsets will be launching in quarter one of 2023 along with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We are expecting a Samsung Unpacked event sometime in quarter one, and according to a recent report, this will take place in early February.

According to reports from Korean media, Samsung will be holding Samsung Unpacked 2023 in early February and the event will take place in San Francisco.

This year’s event will be a full in-person event, the last two events have been virtual due to Covid-19. The last full in-person Samsung Unpacked event took place for the Galaxy S20 back in 2020 in San Francisco.

There will be three models in the lineup this year, the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

All three handsets will come with a range of upgrades over the Galaxy S22, this will include an updated design, improved hardware, and more.

We are expecting all three versions of the Galaxy S23 to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and more RAM than the current models. The cameras will also be updated and we expect Samsung to use its flagship camera sensor.

As soon as we have some more details on the exact launch date of the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile





