Samsung Micro LED TVs, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its 2022 TV lineup at CES 2022, the range includes the new Samsung Micro LED TVs, the new Neo QLED TVs, and Samsung’s new lifestyle TVs.

The Samsung Micro LED TVs are some of their largest TVs to date and come in a choice of 89 inches, 101 inches, and 110 inches.

Samsung Electronics today unveiled its newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2022. With advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customizable accessories and an upgraded interface, the 2022 screens bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and hyper-personalized experiences.

As Samsung’s state-of-the-art display, MICRO LED offers a best-in-class picture quality thanks to 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs that individually produce light and color, creating an incredibly immersive experience through impressive depth, vibrant colors and a heightened level of clarity and contrast. At CES 2022, Samsung will unveil the MICRO LED in three different sizes – 110”, 101” and 89”.

In addition to the hardware innovations, the 2022 MICRO LED supports 20-bit greyscale depth. This means MICRO LED models can express every detail in a scene, offering the finest control with over 1 million steps of brightness and color levels, delivering a true HDR experience. It also expresses 100% of DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, resulting in stunning, lifelike colors. Together with immersive design made possible by its 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, MICRO LED delivers revolutionary performance.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Samsung Micro LED TVs, the new Lifestyle TVs, and the new Neo QLED TV range over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

