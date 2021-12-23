New 2022 Samsung 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors to support HDR10+ GAMING Standard

Samsung has announced that some of its 2022 Samsung 4K and 8K TVs and its new gaming monitors will come with HDR10+ GAMING support.

We suspect we may see these new 2022 Samsung 4K and 8K TVs and new gaming monitors at CES 2022, Samsung is holding a press conference on the 4th of January.

Samsung Electronics announced today that select 2022 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors will support the new HDR10+ GAMING standard, delivering the immersive, ultra-responsive HDR gaming experience to gamers. The new, cutting-edge HDR gameplay will be unveiled at CES 2022 along with a list of 4K and 8K game titles, all powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

“We are extremely proud to announce that the new HDR10+ GAMING standard will be adopted by Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED line up with the Q70 TV series and above and gaming monitors, allowing users to enjoy a game-changing experience through cutting-edge visuals and richer, life-like images,” said Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to invest in users’ viewing experiences as technology continues to advance and provide enhanced new features and capabilities.”

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the 2022 Samsung 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors.

Source Samsung

