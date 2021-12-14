Samsung CES 2022 Keynote announced for January 4th

Samsung has announced that it will be holding its CES 2022 keynote on the 4th of January 2022 and were are expecting a number of new devices from Samsung at the event.

One of the new devices that Samsung is expected to announce is the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, we are also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, and more at the event.

On January 4, Samsung Electronics will kick off the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a pre-show keynote address held a day before the world’s most influential technology event is set to begin.



Taking place at 6:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. EST) at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, the keynote will be delivered by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Division.



Held under the theme of ‘Together for Tomorrow’, the keynote will showcase ways that we can help build a more sustainable planet, and demonstrate customized and connected experiences that can enrich people’s lives.

You can find out more details about the Samsung CES 2022 keynote over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website.

Source Samsung

