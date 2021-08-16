Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G promo video released

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G was made official last week and now Samsung has released some promo videos for the handset.

The device comes with a new design and a range of new features, lets find out more details about it in the video below.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset features a a 10 megapixel Selfie camera on the cover display, there is also a 4 megapixel Selfie camera under the main display. On the back of the handset there is three cameras, this includes a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera. It also comes with the latest Samsung S Pen.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold comes with a 7.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The device also features a 4400 mAh battery and it will retail for £1,599 in the UK for the 256GB model, the 512GB model costs £1,699. The device is available in a choice of colors which includes hantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

