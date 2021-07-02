Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets benchmarked

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch soon along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We recently saw some new specifications on the smartphone and now the device has been benchmarked.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number Samsung SM-F926U.

The listing confirmed some of the specifications we have heard on the devide. This included the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM. The device is also listed with Android 11.

We previously heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would also come with 512GB of included storage and it will feature a 4275 mAh battery.

The handset will feature a 7.55 inch folding display on the inside, on the outside of the handset there is a secondary display which will measure 6.2 inches.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have two cameras on the front, one 16 megapixel camera for Selfies which will be and under display camera on the main display. There will also be another 10 megapixel camera on the front of the 6.2 inch cover display.

On the rear of the handset there will be a triple camera setup which will include three 12 megapixel cameras. Samsung is expected to launch this handset and also the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at a Samsung Unpacked press event in August.

