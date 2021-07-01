More Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 recently received Bluetooth certification and now we have some more details on this new folding smartphone from Samsung.

The handset will apparently come with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor from Qualcomm and it will feature a 7.55 inch folding display, plus a 6.2 inch display on the outside of the device.

The device will come with 12GB of RAM and it will have 512GB of included storage and a 4275 mAh battery, this will be split between two batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a range of high end cameras, on the front of the device there will be two 10 megapixel cameras. On the rear of the device there will be a triple camera setup with three 12 megapixel cameras. We have also heard rumors previously that this new folding smartphone from Samsung will come with an S-Pen

According to a recent report the handset will launch in the US and UK and August and this will expand to more countries like India in September.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone. As soon as we get some more information on the handset, including confirmation of its specifications, we will let you know.

Source 91 mobiles

