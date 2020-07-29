Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition on the way

We heard more details about the new Galaxy Z Fold earlier and now it looks like Samsung will be launching a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition.

Samsung previously launched a Thom Browne version of the Galaxy Z Flip and now they are launching a version of this years device.

The news comes in a report from Ice Universe who has said the handset will come with some Galaxy Buds Live and a Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition, the handset will retail for about 20,000 yuan which is about $2,855 at the current exchange rate.

Samsung will unveiled this special edition version of their Galaxy Z Fold 2 at their Samsung Unpacked event next month. The event will take place online on the 5th of August.

Source Ice Universe, Myfixguide

