Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition launched (Video)

The new Galaxy Z Flip is now official and Samsung is launching a special edition version of the handset, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition.

This new limited edition smartphone is a collaboration with fashion design Thom Browne and the device will go on sale in march and pre-orders will start on the 14th of February.

A grey Thom Browne suit transforms into the sleek Galaxy Z Flip exterior. The limited edition smartphone is the first-of-its-kind to be encased in glass while still having a matte look that is soft to the touch and effortless to hold. Classic longwing brogues take a modern form with a grey pebble leather phone case, featuring the distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors down the center. And, when unfolded, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition reveals even more design details inside. Iconic blinds—a reference to the mid-century office aesthetic at the center of the Thom Browne world—appear onscreen every time the phone is turned on and off. App icons, labeled in classic text, create an elemental Thom Browne uniformity. And sound cues—a typewriter for the keyboard, an analogue ringtone, a shoe tap on a marble floor—create a unique soundtrack for the device. Custom Thom Browne wallpaper ties the entire experience together.

Samsung is obviously hoping that teaming up with Thom Browne who is a well know high end designer who has had previous collaborations with high end brands like Moncler will help this new folding smartphone become popular.

Source Samsung

