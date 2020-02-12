Samsung Galaxy Z Flip full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was announced by Samsung along with the Galaxy S20 at their Samsung Unpacked press event yesterday and now we have the full specifications on the handset.

The device comes with a glass folding display and it has been designed to be more durable that other folding smartphones, you can see the full specifications below.

Galaxy Z Flip Specifications Display Main Display 6.7“ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display2636 x 1080 425ppi *Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Display 1.1“ Super AMOLED Display300 x 112 303ppi *Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (Hinge) – 15.4mm (Sagging) Unfolded 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm – 6.9mm (Screen) *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. Weight 183 g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2Pixel size: 1.12μm FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8Pixel size: 1.4μm FOV: 78˚ OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization) Up to 8x digital zoom HDR10+ recording Tracking AF AP 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor※ 2.95㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.41㎓ + 1.78㎓ Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage *Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software. Battery 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3200mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible via power cord and wirelessWireless PowerShare * Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Wireless charging compatible with WPC* Wireless PowerShare is limited Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 5CA,LTE Cat.16 Up to 1.0Gbps Download LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload * Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO,256QAMBluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) * Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card One eSIM and one Nano SIM * SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.* eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Payment Samsung Pay (Link)Credit & debit cards: supports NFC, Prepaid card, Global remittance, Transit, Memberships, Gift cards, Rewards * Available in select countries. Features may vary depending on country and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, passwordBiometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition * Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera. Audio Mono speakerSurround sound for Bluetooth and earphones with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD*: DSD64/128 Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Bluetooth Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. Recording Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. * DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. * Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG. * AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video Video playback formatMP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM TV connection Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee) Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. *Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country. In the Box Galaxy Z Flip, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Clear Cover, Earphones (USB Type-C) with sound by AKG * Actual components, including cover, may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Package and cover colour may vary depending on device colour.

You can find out more details about the galaxy Z Flip over at Samsung at the link below, it lands in the uK on the 14th of February for £1300.

Source Samsung

