Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones gets official

Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 and there are three different devices in the range.

The range of handsets includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, so three out of the four handsets support 5G.

As we enter this new decade, the Galaxy S20 range will completely transform people’s lives; changing how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Electronics UK&I “All three S20 variants come with 5G capability, and with the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108MP camera, you can shoot video in incredible 8K quality and take the perfect shot first time with Single Take.”

Pricing for the handsets start at £799 for the Galaxy S20, £899 for the Galaxy S20 5G, £999 for the Galaxy S20+ 5G and £1,199 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, the top model with 512GB of storage will cost £1,399.

