Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra (Video)

When it comes to foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra are two of the most prominent contenders in the market. Both devices offer unique features and specifications that cater to different user preferences. The video below from Tech Spurt compares these two smartphones in various aspects, including price, design, display, performance, battery life, camera, and more, to help you make an informed decision.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at £1,049, with an option to pay an extra £100 for double the storage capacity. On the other hand, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is available for £999, making it slightly more affordable. The price difference between the two devices may influence your decision, depending on your budget and storage requirements.

Design and Build Quality

Both smartphones feature durable and attractive designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, giving it a premium matte finish. The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra, in contrast, features a 6000 series aluminum frame, regular Gorilla Glass Victus, and a unique vegan leather back. These materials contribute to the overall durability and aesthetic appeal of each device.

When it comes to dimensions and handling, both smartphones are compact and easy to carry. However, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra feels slightly slimmer due to its rounded edges, which may provide a more comfortable grip for some users.

Water and Dust Resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has an advantage in terms of water and dust resistance, with an IP48 rating. This means it offers better protection against both dust and water compared to the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra, which comes with an IPX8 rating, indicating high water resistance but less protection against dust.

Display

Both smartphones feature impressive displays, but with some differences:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra offers a larger 4-inch P-OLED cover display with a smoother 165Hz refresh rate.

The internal display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra provides a slightly larger 6.9-inch P-OLED display with a higher 165Hz refresh rate.

These differences in display size and refresh rates may impact your viewing experience and preferences.

Software and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on Samsung’s One UI, which includes various AI tools and customizable cover screen widgets. This allows for a more personalized user experience. In contrast, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra runs on stock Android with basic additional features and gesture controls, offering a more streamlined and simple user interface.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance-wise, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming. The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3, which offers slightly lower CPU and GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Both phones are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. However, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra supports faster 45W wired charging compared to the 25W wired charging of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, allowing for quicker battery top-ups.

Camera

In terms of camera capabilities, both devices feature a 50MP primary shooter. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes a 12MP ultra-wide secondary lens, while the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra has a 50MP telephoto secondary lens. These different camera configurations cater to various photography needs and preferences.

Audio and Gaming

Both smartphones provide decent audio quality with stereo speakers, although the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a slight edge in terms of clarity. When it comes to gaming, both phones can handle intensive games well, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains cooler under pressure, which can be beneficial for extended gaming sessions.

Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra are both impressive foldable smartphones with their own strengths and weaknesses. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers better water and dust resistance, a more customizable user interface, and slightly better gaming performance. On the other hand, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra provides a larger cover display with a higher refresh rate, faster charging, and a unique vegan leather back.

Ultimately, the choice between these two devices depends on your specific needs, preferences, and budget. Consider the factors discussed in this article, such as display size, performance, camera capabilities, and design, to determine which smartphone best suits your requirements.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



